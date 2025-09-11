Stellantis CEO Plans Strategic Revamp Amid Clarifying U.S. Tariff Scenario

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa announced ongoing productive discussions with the U.S. government, noting that the company is on the verge of decisive actions as the landscape around U.S. tariffs becomes clearer.

During an interview at the Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference, Filosa emphasized that the tariff uncertainties are dissipating, and Stellantis is poised to respond strategically. The U.S. remains a crucial market for the automaker, with looming tariffs already causing a significant financial impact.

Stellantis plans to rejuvenate its presence in North America by bringing back popular models such as the Jeep Cherokee and 8-cylinder RAM trucks. Filosa aims to restore cash flow as part of a new business plan set for release early next year, with a focus on increasing revenue and stabilizing operations.

