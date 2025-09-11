Left Menu

Stellantis CEO Plans Strategic Revamp Amid Clarifying U.S. Tariff Scenario

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has highlighted productive exchanges with the U.S. administration as the company prepares a new business plan amid evolving tariffs. The automaker, facing significant financial impacts, aims to boost revenues and restore cash flow by reintroducing key models in the U.S. market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa announced ongoing productive discussions with the U.S. government, noting that the company is on the verge of decisive actions as the landscape around U.S. tariffs becomes clearer.

During an interview at the Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference, Filosa emphasized that the tariff uncertainties are dissipating, and Stellantis is poised to respond strategically. The U.S. remains a crucial market for the automaker, with looming tariffs already causing a significant financial impact.

Stellantis plans to rejuvenate its presence in North America by bringing back popular models such as the Jeep Cherokee and 8-cylinder RAM trucks. Filosa aims to restore cash flow as part of a new business plan set for release early next year, with a focus on increasing revenue and stabilizing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

