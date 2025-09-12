Left Menu

South Koreans Return Home After U.S. Immigration Raid

South Koreans detained in a U.S. immigration raid return home after intense negotiations. The raid highlighted issues faced by South Korean businesses regarding U.S. work visas. A new visa type is being considered to ease the process for Korean specialists. Other Asian nationals were also involved in the return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:02 IST
South Koreans Return Home After U.S. Immigration Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A chartered plane carrying around 300 South Koreans, detained during a U.S. immigration raid at a battery project site, touched down at Incheon airport on Friday, as depicted by TV footage.

Their homecoming concluded a week-long negotiation frenzy by the South Korean government, aimed at securing their release after the workers were taken into custody, a move that stunned many in South Korea, an essential U.S. ally. This incident underscores ongoing struggles South Korean companies face in obtaining appropriate visas for specialized workers needed over extended periods at project sites, forcing some to navigate ambiguous visa regulations.

Amidst the diplomatic dialogues, both nations are considering the establishment of a joint working group to discuss introducing a novel visa category for Koreans, as indicated by the South Korean foreign minister during his recent Washington visit. The returning flight included 10 Chinese workers, three Japanese, and one Indonesian national.

(With inputs from agencies.)

