Appinventiv: Driving AI-Driven Transformation in India
Appinventiv has been recognized by The Economic Times as a leader in AI product engineering and digital transformation for its role in revolutionizing business operations using AI. The company goes beyond AI presentations and builds real systems that improve business efficiency, bridging the gap between old infrastructure and new technology.
Noida, 12 September 2025 - The Economic Times has named Appinventiv as a leader in AI Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. The company has set itself apart in the technology sector by focusing on results over flashy technology demonstrations.
Appinventiv's prowess is exemplified through projects like the Americana Last Mile Platform, which enhanced efficiency by leaps by integrating AI with existing systems. This approach ensures operational efficiency without the need for a complete infrastructure overhaul, crucial for companies tied to legacy systems.
The firm's success underscores an evolution in industry expectations, where clients prefer strategic partnerships rather than one-off engagements. Appinventiv continues to thrive by focusing on practical business outcomes over transient technology trends, positioning itself strongly in India's tech sector.
