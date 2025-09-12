Left Menu

China's Push for Smart Vehicle Standards

China's industry ministry plans to gather public feedback on standards for combined driving assistance systems in smart connected vehicles, as reported by the China Securities Journal. The standards are anticipated to be published by the end of the year, aiming to advance the country's automotive technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Ministry of Industry has announced its intention to seek public input on new standards for combined driving assistance systems in smart connected vehicles. This move was reported by the China Securities Journal on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The public consultation is expected to start next week, marking a critical step towards finalizing these standards. The initiative is part of China's broader efforts to enhance its automotive technology and maintain competitiveness in the global market.

The comprehensive standards are projected to be officially released by the end of the year, reflecting China's strategic focus on innovation and regulation within the smart vehicle sector.

