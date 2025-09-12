Left Menu

Tether's New US-Based Stablecoin: USAT Set to Launch

Tether plans to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin, USAT, targeting U.S. residents. Former White House official Bo Hines will be the CEO, leading the venture to expand Tether's U.S. presence. The move adheres to the GENIUS Act, aligning with new stablecoin regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:28 IST
Tether's New US-Based Stablecoin: USAT Set to Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tether, the creator of the world's largest stablecoin, is launching a new U.S.-based stablecoin named USAT, aimed at U.S. residents. This strategic move was announced by CEO Paolo Ardoino on Friday.

Bo Hines, a former White House official, will head the initiative as the CEO with plans to launch by the year's end. Speaking at a New York press conference, Ardoino highlighted this as a significant step to increase Tether's foothold in the U.S. amid favorable crypto policies from former President Donald Trump.

The upcoming stablecoin, USAT, will comply with the GENIUS Act, part of recent legislation governing stablecoins in the U.S. Ardoino mentioned USAT will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank under its national trust bank charter, while existing compliance plans will remain for USDT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
2
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
3
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates
4
Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025