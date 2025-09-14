India to Host Global Electrotechnical Summit

India is set to host the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in New Delhi from September 15-19. The event will draw over 2,000 experts from more than 100 countries to discuss global electrical standards.

The meeting's agenda includes setting international benchmarks aimed at creating a sustainable, all-electric, and connected world. Key areas like artificial intelligence and e-mobility will be explored, reinforcing India's role in tech innovation.

This prestigious gathering has previously been held in India three times, highlighting the nation's leadership in clean technology standards and global trade impact. The event offers a significant platform for Indian startups and young professionals to engage with industry leaders.