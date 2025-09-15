Prioritise dynamic learning, multiple refreshes over static knowledge in AI era: Publicis Sapient CEO

Companies have long valued knowledge, using it as a basis for hiring and promotions, but the fast-changing dynamics of AI requires focus to shift to continuous learning and multiple refreshes, according to Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz.

His advise to the youth looking to build careers in AI era: learn, unlearn, and relearn.

In an interview to PTI, the chief of Publicis Sapient -- the digital business transformation hub of one of world's largest advertising companies, Publicis Groupe -- highlighted that concerns around jobs are valid and urged individuals to focus on two questions: whether they are consistently building their skills, and making meaningful contribution to organisations.

He noted that careers now demand continuous learning and adaptability, and that knowledge needs constant refreshes.

''I think that's a fascinating space to explore. I have a young son and as I'm in conversation with him and I talk to young people in our own organisation, I think organisations for the longest time have valued this idea of what you know. And I think one of the biggest capabilities we'll need to establish going forward is what you actually are able to learn,'' he said.

Individuals and organisations, too, must recognise that learning has to be more valued than knowledge. ''Because knowledge is going to become extinct and will change almost on an ever-increasing basis,'' he noted.

Vaz advocated learning, unlearning and relearning.

''The way this used to work, back in the old days, is for the first third of your life, you studied. For the next third of your life, you worked and depending on how well you did the first two, for the last third (part) of life, you retired and did whatever it is you wanted to. I think now we're going to see the equivalent of a four-year college degree effectively go through multiple times in the context of your organisation. You're going to be consistently evolving,'' he says.

Asked about the fears around AI displacing labour market, Vaz said: ''I think the reality is you have a very legitimate concern if you're worried about jobs, about yourself... The first question you have to ask yourself is, am I doing enough to develop my skills? If I'm a designer, engineer, product leader, strategist, data scientist... am I doing enough to develop my craft and build my skills.'' Vaz said the setting the learning agenda is as much responsibility of an organisation, as it is of individuals.

''It is also important to ask yourself, am I positioned in a way that allows me to create value for the organisation that I'm part of. Am I doing something that is meaningfully creating value? ''I think what you're starting to see is where people have gotten complacent in roles that are being disrupted by AI, being disrupted by how business is changing themselves is where you're seeing the most pressure,'' he added.

