Left Menu

Wipro partners with CrowdStrike to offer AI-led unified security services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:51 IST
Wipro partners with CrowdStrike to offer AI-led unified security services
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro Limited Monday announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike for an AI-powered unified managed security service (MSS) that seeks to simplify and fortify enterprise security operations.

Announcing the partnership, the release noted that organisations today face a high volume of alerts from siloed security tools that fail to stop adversaries.

Further, it said, fragmented security operations across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data drive complexity, increase costs, and create operational blind spots.

Wipro CyberShield MDR addresses such challenges by enhancing threat visibility, simplifying operations, and strengthening resilience against evolving threats, according to the release.

''Wipro Limited today announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike to launch Wipro CyberShieldSM MDR, an AI-powered unified managed security service (MSS) that simplifies and strengthens enterprise security operations,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-UK police say they have planned for 'every eventuality' ahead of Trump visit

UPDATE 1-UK police say they have planned for 'every eventuality' ahead of Tr...

 Global
2
UK couple jailed for killing baby daughter after going on the run in winter

UK couple jailed for killing baby daughter after going on the run in winter

 United Kingdom
3
Afghan pacer Naveen ruled out, Ahmadzai named replacement

Afghan pacer Naveen ruled out, Ahmadzai named replacement

 Global
4
Woman arrested for killing step daughter in Karnataka's Bidar

Woman arrested for killing step daughter in Karnataka's Bidar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025