Wipro partners with CrowdStrike to offer AI-led unified security services

Wipro Limited Monday announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike for an AI-powered unified managed security service (MSS) that seeks to simplify and fortify enterprise security operations.

Announcing the partnership, the release noted that organisations today face a high volume of alerts from siloed security tools that fail to stop adversaries.

Further, it said, fragmented security operations across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data drive complexity, increase costs, and create operational blind spots.

Wipro CyberShield MDR addresses such challenges by enhancing threat visibility, simplifying operations, and strengthening resilience against evolving threats, according to the release.

