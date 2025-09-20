Left Menu

Tech Giants Respond to H-1B Fee Hike

The Indian government is collaborating with the IT industry and US authorities in response to a steep increase in H-1B visa fees, impacting major American companies. The fee jump affects top beneficiaries including Amazon, TCS, Microsoft, and others reliant on highly-skilled international professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:16 IST
Tech Giants Respond to H-1B Fee Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is actively working with both the IT industry and the US administration to address issues surrounding the recent hike in H-1B visa application fees. This comes after US President Donald Trump's proclamation to increase the fee to USD 100,000 annually, affecting major American tech companies.

The increase in fees poses a significant challenge for American companies, which are dominant users of H-1B visas for highly-skilled professionals. Major players like Amazon, which topped FY25's H-1B approval list with 10,044 visas, are now in talks with the US government along with Indian industries and associations like Nasscom to find solutions.

The top-ten list of H-1B visa beneficiaries includes giants such as TCS, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Google, all facing the repercussions of the fee hike. Other notable users of the visa program include Cognizant, JP Morgan Chase, Walmart, Deloitte Consulting, Infosys, LTIMindtree, and HCL America, all of whom are directly impacted.

TRENDING

1
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
2
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
3
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India
4
Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025