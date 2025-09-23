Left Menu

Rocket's $15M Boost: Expanding Horizons with AI App Development

Rocket, an AI-powered app-building platform, has secured $15 million in seed funding from Salesforce Ventures and Accel. The startup plans to use the funds for global growth and product development, establishing a new headquarters in Palo Alto and expanding team operations in India.

Updated: 23-09-2025 13:53 IST
Rocket, an innovative AI-powered app-building platform, has successfully raised $15 million in seed funding, with prominent investors Salesforce Ventures and Accel taking the lead. This financial boost marks a significant milestone in Rocket's journey towards global expansion and enhanced product capabilities.

Headquartered in Surat, Rocket plans to channel this capital into amplified research and development efforts. The company is also keen on accelerating product innovation while simultaneously broadening its international presence.

As part of its strategic growth initiatives, Rocket is set to establish a North American headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Additionally, the company aims to significantly expand its engineering and product teams across India, with plans to double its workforce over the next 12-15 months. Co-founder and COO Deepak Dhanak highlighted their ambition to leverage the Silicon Valley ecosystem, addressing the robust demand for scalable AI-native application solutions.

