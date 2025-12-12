Accelerating Trade Alliances: China and South Korea

In a pivotal meeting in Beijing, commerce ministers from China and South Korea focused on accelerating negotiations for the second phase of their bilateral free trade agreement. A statement from China's ministry highlighted the importance of promptly advancing these talks.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao underscored the necessity of deepening collaborative efforts in several strategic areas, including supply chains, trade, and investment. His discussions with South Korean Minister Kim Jung-kwan aimed to fortify economic ties between the two nations.

This meeting reflects both countries' dedication to enhancing their economic partnerships amid global uncertainties. The emphasis on supply chains indicates an adaptive strategy to ensure resilience in trade and investment against potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)