FDA's Accelerated Review: Balancing Speed and Safety in Weight-Loss Pill Approval
The FDA is considering shortening its review process for Eli Lilly's experimental weight-loss pill, potentially delivering an approval by March. Internal documents reveal the FDA may cut initial review times significantly under a new program aiming to fast-track drugs with critical public health impacts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is contemplating a significant reduction in its evaluation period for Eli Lilly's experimental weight-loss pill. Internal documents disclosed to Reuters indicate the FDA might shorten its usual review duration under a novel program meant to expedite approvals for key public health treatments.
This initiative, spurred by pressure from both Eli Lilly and the FDA's Commissioner's Office, proposes to slash the initial review of necessary documents from 60 days to a mere week, potentially advancing the verdict on Lilly's drug to March. The situation, however, remains fluid with concerns over the implications of hastening such critical processes.
Lilly, which secured a voucher for swift appraisal thanks to its deal with the previous administration, anticipates a prompt conclusion. Nevertheless, voices within the FDA caution against compromising safety standards in favor of accelerated timelines, highlighting the inherent risks of expedited drug approvals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
