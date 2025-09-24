Alibaba Unveils Groundbreaking AI Language Model: Qwen3-Max

On Wednesday, Alibaba, a leading force in Chinese e-commerce, unveiled its most advanced AI language model yet: the Qwen3-Max. This move underscores the company's commitment to artificial intelligence as a key business strategy.

With over 1 trillion parameters, Qwen3-Max is Alibaba's most powerful model to date, excelling in code generation and autonomous agent capabilities, according to Zhou Jingren, Alibaba Cloud's chief technology officer. Unlike chatbots such as ChatGPT, the new model requires fewer human prompts to make decisions and take actions towards user-defined goals.

Third-party evaluations like Tau2-Bench have shown that Qwen3-Max outperforms competitors like Anthropic's Claude and DeepSeek-V3.1 on various benchmarks. As competition among Chinese tech giants ramps up, Alibaba announced a substantial investment plan: 380 billion yuan in AI-related infrastructure over the next three years.