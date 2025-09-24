Alibaba's Global AI Expansion: A New Era

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, announced plans to accelerate its global artificial intelligence (AI) strategy by opening its first data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands. These new facilities mark a significant expansion in Alibaba's infrastructure as the company strives to strengthen its presence worldwide.

The announcement, made at the annual Apsara Conference, highlighted plans to increase facilities in regions such as Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Dubai, enhancing their current 91 operational areas. This development is part of Alibaba's $53.40 billion investment in AI infrastructure over the next three years.

CEO Eddie Wu emphasized the rapid growth of the AI industry and the need for advanced infrastructure. The company also introduced its largest AI model, Qwen3-Max, featuring over 1 trillion parameters. It aims to outpace competitors in AI capabilities while collaborating with Nvidia to boost its AI development further.

(With inputs from agencies.)