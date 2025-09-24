Left Menu

Alibaba's Global AI Expansion: A New Era

Alibaba is expanding its AI infrastructure by opening data centers in Brazil, France, and Netherlands, with additional facilities planned for Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Dubai. The company is investing $53.40 billion in AI over three years and unveiled its largest AI language model, Qwen3-Max, at its Apsara Conference.

Updated: 24-09-2025 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, announced plans to accelerate its global artificial intelligence (AI) strategy by opening its first data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands. These new facilities mark a significant expansion in Alibaba's infrastructure as the company strives to strengthen its presence worldwide.

The announcement, made at the annual Apsara Conference, highlighted plans to increase facilities in regions such as Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Dubai, enhancing their current 91 operational areas. This development is part of Alibaba's $53.40 billion investment in AI infrastructure over the next three years.

CEO Eddie Wu emphasized the rapid growth of the AI industry and the need for advanced infrastructure. The company also introduced its largest AI model, Qwen3-Max, featuring over 1 trillion parameters. It aims to outpace competitors in AI capabilities while collaborating with Nvidia to boost its AI development further.

