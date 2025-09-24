Aurigo Software and Autodesk Enhance Capital Planning with New Integration

Aurigo Software, a leader in capital planning solutions, has announced a strategic integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud. This partnership aims to offer a comprehensive toolset for managing every stage of a project, from design through operations, enhancing decision-making and accountability for facility owners.

The new solution combines Aurigo's capital planning prowess with Autodesk's execution capabilities, enabling seamless integration of projects, budgets, and performance metrics. With the construction industry expanding in sectors like data centers, manufacturing, and healthcare, the need for modern planning tools is crucial.

Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software, emphasized the importance of connecting planning and execution to streamline capital asset management. Autodesk's Sidharth Haksar highlighted the joint commitment to sustainable and efficient asset delivery, with both firms enhancing transparency and performance through advanced technologies.