Left Menu

Aurigo Software and Autodesk Enhance Capital Planning with New Integration

Aurigo Software partners with Autodesk to integrate their capital planning solution with Autodesk Construction Cloud, enhancing project management from design to operations. This new collaboration aims to offer improved accountability and strategic decision-making for facility owners, optimizing capital programs with predictive analytics and AI-based planning capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:30 IST
Aurigo Software and Autodesk Enhance Capital Planning with New Integration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Aurigo Software, a leader in capital planning solutions, has announced a strategic integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud. This partnership aims to offer a comprehensive toolset for managing every stage of a project, from design through operations, enhancing decision-making and accountability for facility owners.

The new solution combines Aurigo's capital planning prowess with Autodesk's execution capabilities, enabling seamless integration of projects, budgets, and performance metrics. With the construction industry expanding in sectors like data centers, manufacturing, and healthcare, the need for modern planning tools is crucial.

Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software, emphasized the importance of connecting planning and execution to streamline capital asset management. Autodesk's Sidharth Haksar highlighted the joint commitment to sustainable and efficient asset delivery, with both firms enhancing transparency and performance through advanced technologies.

TRENDING

1
Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

 India
2
Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

 Pakistan
3
Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

 Global
4
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025