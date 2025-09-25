Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pilgrimage: AI Command Center Debuts in Tirumala

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated India's first AI-powered Pilgrim Integrated Command and Control Centre at Tirumala, enhancing pilgrimage experiences with real-time crowd prediction and safety features. The facility integrates AI technology for efficient queue management, safety monitoring, and cyber threat assessment, setting a new standard for temple governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:40 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence-powered Integrated Command and Control Centre at Tirumala on Thursday. This center, a first for India, aims to revolutionize the pilgrimage experience with real-time crowd management, safety enhancements, and cyber threat monitoring.

Located at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex–I, the facility combines advanced cameras, 3D situational maps, and live dashboards, all monitored by a skilled technical team. It provides state-of-the-art features such as crowd prediction and queue analytics, thereby enhancing both pilgrim experience and temple administration.

Through the integration of AI, facial analytics, and 3D visualization, the center processes multi-stream video and event data, addressing over 6,000 cameras and managing millions of events daily. The initiative, funded by NRIs, underscores a major leap in leveraging technology for cultural and religious management.

