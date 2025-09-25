Revolutionizing Pilgrimage: AI Command Center Debuts in Tirumala

In a groundbreaking move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence-powered Integrated Command and Control Centre at Tirumala on Thursday. This center, a first for India, aims to revolutionize the pilgrimage experience with real-time crowd management, safety enhancements, and cyber threat monitoring.

Located at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex–I, the facility combines advanced cameras, 3D situational maps, and live dashboards, all monitored by a skilled technical team. It provides state-of-the-art features such as crowd prediction and queue analytics, thereby enhancing both pilgrim experience and temple administration.

Through the integration of AI, facial analytics, and 3D visualization, the center processes multi-stream video and event data, addressing over 6,000 cameras and managing millions of events daily. The initiative, funded by NRIs, underscores a major leap in leveraging technology for cultural and religious management.

(With inputs from agencies.)