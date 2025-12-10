Left Menu

N. Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Governance Overhaul in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu advocates for revising government business rules to enhance governance and service delivery. He urges officials to remove unnecessary regulations, leverage technology for efficiency, and ensure accountability, emphasizing that significant reform is critical for public benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:39 IST
In a bold move to enhance governance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for a comprehensive reform of government business rules. Addressing a gathering of ministers and department heads, he stressed the government's responsibility to implement significant changes for the public's welfare.

Naidu highlighted the necessity of updating outdated regulations, stating that if constitutional amendments are feasible, so should business rule modifications be for the greater good. He instructed officials to rescind unnecessary rules and adopt change management strategies to streamline governance.

Central to Naidu's vision is using technology and data lakes to power efficient governance. He directed an audit to evaluate departmental efficiencies and urged officials to remain accountable, benefitting from complete performance data at their disposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

