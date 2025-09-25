Sangeetha Gadgets: Redefining Smartphone Retail with 17-Minute iPhone Delivery

Sangeetha Gadgets is revolutionizing smartphone retail in India with its latest move, offering the all-new iPhone 17 delivered to customer's doors in just 17 minutes. Covering over 300 towns and more PIN codes than any other e-commerce company, this initiative blends speed and exceptional service.

The iPhone 17 delivery is not just about rapidity; it is a comprehensive premium experience. Customers will receive their devices through personalized hand-delivery by trained tech experts, along with complimentary damage protection from day one, a significant advantage over other e-commerce players.

This innovation signals Sangeetha's longstanding tradition of market disruption. With a turnover of ₹3,000 crore and an ambitious expansion plan, the company continues to lead, now reaching out to East India to deliver its high-quality services nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)