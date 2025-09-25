Tech Mahindra and AMD Forge Alliance for Hybrid Cloud Mastery

Tech Mahindra announced its strategic alliance with AMD on Thursday, aiming to enhance enterprise performance in complex hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios.

With a focus on next-generation solutions, the collaboration seeks to integrate AMD's computing hardware into Tech Mahindra's Cloud BlazeTech platform. The initiative targets optimising performance while maintaining speed, security, and control.

The multi-year deal highlights the potential for infrastructure optimisation and AI deployment, particularly in sectors like healthcare and telecommunications.