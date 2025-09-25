Tech Mahindra and AMD Forge Alliance for Hybrid Cloud Mastery
Tech Mahindra has teamed up with AMD to deliver solutions enhancing performance and ROI in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The collaboration aims to develop hyper-scalable solutions, integrating AMD's hardware with Tech Mahindra's Cloud BlazeTech platform. This multi-year partnership will focus on AI enablement and infrastructure optimisation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Tech Mahindra announced its strategic alliance with AMD on Thursday, aiming to enhance enterprise performance in complex hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios.
With a focus on next-generation solutions, the collaboration seeks to integrate AMD's computing hardware into Tech Mahindra's Cloud BlazeTech platform. The initiative targets optimising performance while maintaining speed, security, and control.
The multi-year deal highlights the potential for infrastructure optimisation and AI deployment, particularly in sectors like healthcare and telecommunications.
Advertisement