Left Menu

India's Robotic Revolution: Surging Ahead in Automation

India's industrial robot market is booming, with sales reaching 9,120 units in 2025, marking a 7% increase. The automotive sector leads this growth, driving significant investments. Despite being the sixth-largest installer globally, India shows promising potential for further expansion, supported by strong GDP growth projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:32 IST
India's Robotic Revolution: Surging Ahead in Automation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The International Federation of Robotics released its 2025 World Robotics report, revealing significant growth in India's industrial robot market. In 2025, India installed 9,120 industrial robots, marking a 7% increase from the previous year and cementing its position as the sixth-largest installer globally.

Takayuki Ito, IFR President, highlighted that the rapid increase in robot adoption is propelled by India's robust economy and the surging demand in the automotive industry, which saw a 15% increase in robot installations in 2024. Car manufacturers and parts suppliers continue to heavily invest, showcasing the sector's dynamic growth.

With India's operational stock of industrial robots at 52,570 units, the country stands 10th globally, indicating vast potential for expansion. GDP growth projections and the continuation of investment incentives are poised to drive further robotic installations, despite potential contractions in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

 Norway
2
Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

 India
3
Borders and Recognition: The Complex Path to Palestinian Sovereignty

Borders and Recognition: The Complex Path to Palestinian Sovereignty

 United Kingdom
4
Bihar's 75 lakh women received Rs 10,000 each under new scheme, to get additional Rs 2 lakh for improvement of entrepreneurial skills: Modi.

Bihar's 75 lakh women received Rs 10,000 each under new scheme, to get addit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025