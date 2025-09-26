India's Robotic Revolution: Surging Ahead in Automation
India's industrial robot market is booming, with sales reaching 9,120 units in 2025, marking a 7% increase. The automotive sector leads this growth, driving significant investments. Despite being the sixth-largest installer globally, India shows promising potential for further expansion, supported by strong GDP growth projections.
The International Federation of Robotics released its 2025 World Robotics report, revealing significant growth in India's industrial robot market. In 2025, India installed 9,120 industrial robots, marking a 7% increase from the previous year and cementing its position as the sixth-largest installer globally.
Takayuki Ito, IFR President, highlighted that the rapid increase in robot adoption is propelled by India's robust economy and the surging demand in the automotive industry, which saw a 15% increase in robot installations in 2024. Car manufacturers and parts suppliers continue to heavily invest, showcasing the sector's dynamic growth.
With India's operational stock of industrial robots at 52,570 units, the country stands 10th globally, indicating vast potential for expansion. GDP growth projections and the continuation of investment incentives are poised to drive further robotic installations, despite potential contractions in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
