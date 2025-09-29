Is the Generative AI Gold Rush Running Out of Steam?

The generative artificial intelligence industry is at a crossroads, with companies scrambling to prove its profitability. Despite the hype, productivity gains remain minimal, limited largely to programmers and copywriters.

Major firms, like OpenAI, face significant financial challenges, as operational costs soar and advertising revenue potential remains uncertain. Legal hurdles such as copyright issues exacerbate these financial strains.

Meanwhile, open-source models, like Meta's Llama, are disrupting market dynamics, offering free alternatives and casting doubt on the long-term viability of expensive commercial AI models.

(With inputs from agencies.)