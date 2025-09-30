Left Menu

BOLDEST: Blending Art and Science in AI-Driven Business Solutions

Prodapt announces BOLDEST, a new entity that merges AI and creativity to assist brands in navigating the digital landscape. This initiative aims to revolutionize business processes and brand experiences through advisory services, AI-powered engagements, and creative innovations, spearheaded by industry veterans Manish Vyas and Dilip Keshu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:45 IST
BOLDEST: Blending Art and Science in AI-Driven Business Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India & Dallas, United States – Prodapt, a leading global technology company, has launched BOLDEST, a new venture aimed at transforming modern digital experiences by integrating artificial intelligence with creative design.

Over the past decade and a half, the fields of art and technology have driven digital transformation, emphasizing secure platforms and human-centric technology. BOLDEST seeks to leverage AI's transformative power to enhance brand experiences and offer revolutionary market solutions.

Industry experts, including Manish Vyas and Dilip Keshu, champion this initiative, with BOLDEST providing strategic advisory services, AI-driven brand engagement, and innovative design solutions. The launch marks Prodapt's expansion into new markets, leveraging its existing global network across telecommunications and technology sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

RGP Chief Manoj Parab Faces Intimidation Charges Amid GST Dispute

 India
2
Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

 Global
3
Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dangote Refinery

Nationwide Strike Hits Nigeria's Oil Sector Amidst Union Dismissals at Dango...

 Global
4
Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

Remembering Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy in Sports and Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025