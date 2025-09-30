BOLDEST: Blending Art and Science in AI-Driven Business Solutions
Prodapt announces BOLDEST, a new entity that merges AI and creativity to assist brands in navigating the digital landscape. This initiative aims to revolutionize business processes and brand experiences through advisory services, AI-powered engagements, and creative innovations, spearheaded by industry veterans Manish Vyas and Dilip Keshu.
- Country:
- India
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India & Dallas, United States – Prodapt, a leading global technology company, has launched BOLDEST, a new venture aimed at transforming modern digital experiences by integrating artificial intelligence with creative design.
Over the past decade and a half, the fields of art and technology have driven digital transformation, emphasizing secure platforms and human-centric technology. BOLDEST seeks to leverage AI's transformative power to enhance brand experiences and offer revolutionary market solutions.
Industry experts, including Manish Vyas and Dilip Keshu, champion this initiative, with BOLDEST providing strategic advisory services, AI-driven brand engagement, and innovative design solutions. The launch marks Prodapt's expansion into new markets, leveraging its existing global network across telecommunications and technology sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
