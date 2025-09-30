River's Electric Vision: Powering Ahead with Ambitious Growth Plans

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer River is setting ambitious growth targets, aiming for a turnover exceeding ten times its current figures by March 2028. Its strategy includes expanding product lines and strengthening its sales network nationwide, as shared by Co-founder and CEO Aravind Mani.

The Bengaluru-based company, which has already surpassed Rs 100 crore in revenue with just one electric scooter model across a limited sales network, plans to increase its sales outlets to around 350 by March 2028. This expansion could potentially generate monthly sales of 20,000 units and a turnover of Rs 1,200 crore, Mani said in an interview with PTI.

In the next phase of growth, the company plans to enhance its production capabilities by building a greenfield manufacturing plant and is in talks with several state governments. Additionally, River plans to raise USD 120-130 million for expansion and is considering going public in the foreseeable future, depending on achieving profitability.