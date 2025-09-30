Left Menu

Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer

Omega Seiki Mobility introduces Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler targeting urban congestion and last-mile transit. Priced at Rs 4 lakh, it integrates AI-driven autonomy for efficient transport. The launch symbolizes India’s move towards sustainable, scalable mobility, challenging global trends with locally-engineered technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Omega Seiki Mobility has unveiled Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler, aiming to address urban congestion and last-mile transit challenges.

Swayamgati, available in passenger and cargo variants, is priced at Rs 4 lakh and integrates Omega Seiki's electric vehicle platform with AI-driven technology, tailored for short-distance transportation. The launch marks India's proactive step in innovative mobility.

Driving India's shift from global trends, Swayamgati is custom-designed for Indian conditions, promising safe, efficient, and affordable autonomous transport. As urban challenges grow, this vehicle supports sustainable and scalable mobility solutions.

