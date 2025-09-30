Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer
Omega Seiki Mobility introduces Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler targeting urban congestion and last-mile transit. Priced at Rs 4 lakh, it integrates AI-driven autonomy for efficient transport. The launch symbolizes India’s move towards sustainable, scalable mobility, challenging global trends with locally-engineered technology.
- Country:
- India
Omega Seiki Mobility has unveiled Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler, aiming to address urban congestion and last-mile transit challenges.
Swayamgati, available in passenger and cargo variants, is priced at Rs 4 lakh and integrates Omega Seiki's electric vehicle platform with AI-driven technology, tailored for short-distance transportation. The launch marks India's proactive step in innovative mobility.
Driving India's shift from global trends, Swayamgati is custom-designed for Indian conditions, promising safe, efficient, and affordable autonomous transport. As urban challenges grow, this vehicle supports sustainable and scalable mobility solutions.
