Omega Seiki Launches Swayamgati - India's Autonomous Trailblazer

Omega Seiki Mobility has unveiled Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler, aiming to address urban congestion and last-mile transit challenges.

Swayamgati, available in passenger and cargo variants, is priced at Rs 4 lakh and integrates Omega Seiki's electric vehicle platform with AI-driven technology, tailored for short-distance transportation. The launch marks India's proactive step in innovative mobility.

Driving India's shift from global trends, Swayamgati is custom-designed for Indian conditions, promising safe, efficient, and affordable autonomous transport. As urban challenges grow, this vehicle supports sustainable and scalable mobility solutions.