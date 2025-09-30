SERA Pioneers Decentralized Space Exploration through Blockchain

The Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA), headquartered in the United States, is setting a new precedent in space travel by utilizing blockchain technology for public engagement. Through its unique initiative, SERA aims to send six individuals on a sub-orbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard.

Registrations for the mission opened recently through the SERA Mission Control mini app, powered by the TON Blockchain, accessible via the Telegram messaging platform. Aspiring astronauts can accumulate SpaceDust, a points system within the app, to secure their place on the flight.

SERA's initiative also includes outreach programs in countries with minimal space presence, offering opportunities to conduct student-led experiments in space. The voting process, decentralized on TON Blockchain, empowers citizens globally to choose the astronauts who will participate in this historic mission.

