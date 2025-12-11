Floating Elegance: A Glimpse into the House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch tenders for constructing a unique House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera, according to officials from Raj Niwas on Thursday. This innovative venue, designed for meetings, conferences, and dining, underscores an eco-friendly approach with its planned use of various wood types for construction.

The convention centre will be meticulously crafted by master artisans, showcasing Persian-inspired intricate details. This floating structure, to be positioned near Baansera's dining area, will use materials like deodar, cedar, and walnut, featuring chinar wood ceilings and walls. It aims to serve as a cultural centerpiece, with detailed carvings adorning railings, columns, and other elements.

This initiative aligns with Delhi LG V K Saxena's vision of transforming the Yamuna floodplain into an inviting public space, enhancing citizen interaction with the river. Expected to complete within 180 days post-contract award, the facility is projected to have a 50-year lifespan, using only biodegradable materials to preserve the ecological integrity of the area.

