Left Menu

Floating Elegance: A Glimpse into the House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera

The Delhi Development Authority plans to construct a House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera, featuring intricate Persian-style wood carvings and advanced amenities. The eco-friendly boat will be a cultural hub, bolstering efforts to revitalize the Yamuna floodplain under the guidance of Delhi LG V K Saxena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:52 IST
Floating Elegance: A Glimpse into the House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch tenders for constructing a unique House Boat Convention Centre at Baansera, according to officials from Raj Niwas on Thursday. This innovative venue, designed for meetings, conferences, and dining, underscores an eco-friendly approach with its planned use of various wood types for construction.

The convention centre will be meticulously crafted by master artisans, showcasing Persian-inspired intricate details. This floating structure, to be positioned near Baansera's dining area, will use materials like deodar, cedar, and walnut, featuring chinar wood ceilings and walls. It aims to serve as a cultural centerpiece, with detailed carvings adorning railings, columns, and other elements.

This initiative aligns with Delhi LG V K Saxena's vision of transforming the Yamuna floodplain into an inviting public space, enhancing citizen interaction with the river. Expected to complete within 180 days post-contract award, the facility is projected to have a 50-year lifespan, using only biodegradable materials to preserve the ecological integrity of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025