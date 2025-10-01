Samsung and SK Hynix Align with OpenAI for Memory Chip Supply

On Wednesday, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix announced their intentions to supply crucial memory chips for OpenAI's data centers. This development underscores a new partnership between leading South Korean chipmakers and the cutting-edge AI company.

The agreements were formalized shortly after a pivotal meeting in Seoul. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and high-ranking officials from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix at the presidential office to discuss the burgeoning demand from OpenAI's ambitious Stargate project.

This collaboration highlights South Korea's expanding influence in the global AI technology sector, marking an important stride in technological cooperation between the involved parties.

