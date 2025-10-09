Quora: A Pillar of AI-Powered Search

Quora has solidified its status as a leading source of trusted information in Google's AI-powered search experiences, according to groundbreaking research from Semrush. The study ranks Quora as the fourth most-cited domain within Google's AI Mode, featuring in approximately 7.25% of responses.

This achievement underscores Quora's critical role in reaching audiences who seek credible and well-synthesized answers. In both AI Overviews and AI Mode, the platform's content is highlighted as valuable and expert-driven by users actively opting for AI-generated insights over traditional results.

Semrush's report further reveals that Quora threads are prioritized based on topical relevance rather than strict keyword matches. Posts with high engagement, averaging 37 replies and 15 upvotes, are more likely to receive citations. Such data signals a unique opportunity for brands to maximize their reach through Quora, connecting with the platform's 400 million monthly visitors and extending visibility into Google's AI search results.

(With inputs from agencies.)