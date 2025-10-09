Graphcore Expands with New AI Engineering Campus in Bengaluru

Graphcore, a SoftBank Group subsidiary, is launching a state-of-the-art AI Engineering Campus in Bengaluru, India, an initiative promising to generate 500 new jobs in the semiconductor industry. With plans to invest up to £1 billion over the next ten years, the campus will bolster Graphcore's global efforts in advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing.

Located in India's technology hub, often dubbed 'India's Silicon Valley,' the new facility will focus on developing cutting-edge semiconductor products. These innovations aim to address challenges in drug discovery, public health, and environmental sustainability, while also enhancing business productivity.

The decision to establish the campus in Bengaluru underscores the region's rich ecosystem of tech talent and educational institutions. Supported by strategic national initiatives and government backing, Graphcore hopes to contribute significantly to the national semiconductor capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)