China Adds Tech Firms to Unreliable Entity List Amid Tensions

In a decisive move reflecting escalating geopolitical tensions, China's commerce ministry announced on Thursday the addition of 14 foreign organizations to its 'unreliable entity list'. This action restricts these entities from conducting commercial activities within China's vast economy.

The entities, predominantly comprising U.S.-based companies, reportedly engaged in military and technological collaborations with Taiwan or made controversial comments about China. Notable additions include Canadian tech research firm TechInsights and its subsidiaries, such as Strategy Analytics.

This development occurs amid a backdrop of tightening U.S.-China relations, particularly following a 2020 U.S. export ban impacting Huawei, a prominent player in China's tech landscape. The Halifax International Security Forum, a Canadian event for government and military discourse, also finds itself among the sanctioned entities.

