China Adds Tech Firms to Unreliable Entity List Amid Tensions

China's commerce ministry has added 14 foreign entities to its 'unreliable entity list', affecting their commercial operations. The blacklisted organizations, including Canadian tech firm TechInsights, had engaged in cooperation with Taiwan or criticized China. This move ties into ongoing US-China tech and trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move reflecting escalating geopolitical tensions, China's commerce ministry announced on Thursday the addition of 14 foreign organizations to its 'unreliable entity list'. This action restricts these entities from conducting commercial activities within China's vast economy.

The entities, predominantly comprising U.S.-based companies, reportedly engaged in military and technological collaborations with Taiwan or made controversial comments about China. Notable additions include Canadian tech research firm TechInsights and its subsidiaries, such as Strategy Analytics.

This development occurs amid a backdrop of tightening U.S.-China relations, particularly following a 2020 U.S. export ban impacting Huawei, a prominent player in China's tech landscape. The Halifax International Security Forum, a Canadian event for government and military discourse, also finds itself among the sanctioned entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

