Brightcom and Project DYNAMO Partner to Revolutionize Disaster Response with AI
Brightcom has partnered with Project DYNAMO to integrate defence-grade AI technologies into disaster preparedness and response systems. The collaboration, aligning with G20 priorities, aims to improve crisis management through enhanced situational awareness and coordination. Project DYNAMO brings its experience in high-risk evacuations, bolstering Brightcom's AI-driven systems globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:48 IST
Global tech leader Brightcom has teamed up with the US humanitarian organization Project DYNAMO to integrate advanced AI technologies into disaster response systems.
This collaboration focuses on enhancing crisis management capabilities worldwide, drawing on Brightcom's technological platforms and Project DYNAMO's evacuation expertise.
The initiative is aligned with 2023 G20 priorities, aiming for quicker, clearer disaster response operations.
