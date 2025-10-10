Left Menu

UK's Bold Move Against Google: A New Era for Online Search

Google may need to alter its UK search operations as it becomes the first company impacted by Britain's competition regulator's new powers against Big Tech. The move gives the regulator authority to ensure fair competition in Google's dominant search services, though no immediate changes are mandated.

Updated: 10-10-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a precedent-setting move, Britain is poised to intensify its oversight of Google's search operations, following a ruling that highlights Google's strategic market position in online search. This ruling marks the first time the UK competition regulator has wielded new powers aimed at curbing Big Tech dominance.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has identified Google as holding a commanding position in the search and advertising sector, with over 90% of UK searches conducted on its platform. The designation allows the CMA greater ability to ensure competitive openness in Google's services, though it doesn't imply misconduct or demand immediate action.

Google faces further examination from international bodies, including the U.S. FTC and EU. Despite its market influence, Google's response to proposed interventions emphasizes potential setbacks to UK innovation and economic growth. Meanwhile, legal opinions suggest reduced likelihood of major interventions amid Britain's shifting political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

