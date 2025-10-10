UK's Bold Move Against Google: A New Era for Online Search

In a precedent-setting move, Britain is poised to intensify its oversight of Google's search operations, following a ruling that highlights Google's strategic market position in online search. This ruling marks the first time the UK competition regulator has wielded new powers aimed at curbing Big Tech dominance.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has identified Google as holding a commanding position in the search and advertising sector, with over 90% of UK searches conducted on its platform. The designation allows the CMA greater ability to ensure competitive openness in Google's services, though it doesn't imply misconduct or demand immediate action.

Google faces further examination from international bodies, including the U.S. FTC and EU. Despite its market influence, Google's response to proposed interventions emphasizes potential setbacks to UK innovation and economic growth. Meanwhile, legal opinions suggest reduced likelihood of major interventions amid Britain's shifting political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)