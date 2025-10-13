Fivetran and dbt Labs Merge: A New Era for Data Infrastructure

In a major move within the data industry, Fivetran and dbt Labs are merging to form a potent force in data infrastructure. The all-stock agreement aims to leverage their combined revenues of nearly $600 million, as confirmed by the companies in a statement to Reuters.

CEO George Fraser of Fivetran elaborated on the deal structure, which aligns with revenue and growth rates. Significantly, the merger elevates the value of both companies beyond their last private valuations—Fivetran at $5.6 billion and dbt Labs at $4.2 billion.

This strategic consolidation is driven by the need for robust data infrastructure in AI applications. As companies seek efficient data access solutions, this merger emphasizes open infrastructure and interoperability, aiming to maximize their data exploitation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)