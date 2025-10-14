Emerging Technologies Set to Transform Global Labor Markets

Four emerging technologies—AI, robotics, advanced energy systems, and sensor networks—are on the brink of redefining global labor markets, according to a World Economic Forum study released on Tuesday. These innovations promise to revolutionize work across seven key sectors that employ a substantial portion of the global workforce.

The report, titled 'Jobs of Tomorrow: Technology and the Future of the World's Largest Workforces,' emphasizes the transformative potential of these technologies in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, business management, and healthcare. It calls for strategic investments, technology diffusion, and inclusive access to harness this potential.

By showcasing real-world applications, such as drone deliveries in the UAE and renewable energy solutions in Africa, the study illustrates how these technological advancements are already reshaping job landscapes. It urges collaborative efforts from employers, governments, and developers to ensure successful transitions and optimize new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)