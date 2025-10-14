Left Menu

Google's Ambitious USD 15 Billion AI Hub in India: A New Dawn for Data and Technology

Google plans to invest USD 15 billion in setting up a major AI hub in Visakhapatnam, India. Partnering with Adani Group, the hub expects to generate thousands of jobs and include the nation's largest data center. This initiative aims to bolster AI innovation and economic growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for India's technology sector, Google has announced a USD 15 billion investment to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This initiative marks Google's largest AI venture outside the United States and is expected to significantly boost job creation in the region.

Collaborating with Adani Group, the planned AI hub will include the country's largest data center, featuring cutting-edge gigawatt-scale compute capacity and international subsea cabling. The project aims to create up to 6,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs, promoting economic activity through AI adoption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key government officials have welcomed the investment, which underscores India's growing role in the global tech landscape. The AI hub's establishment is expected to accelerate AI-driven innovation and contribute to various sectors, enhancing India's digital infrastructure.

