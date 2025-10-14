Google's Ambitious USD 15 Billion AI Hub in India: A New Dawn for Data and Technology

In a landmark development for India's technology sector, Google has announced a USD 15 billion investment to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This initiative marks Google's largest AI venture outside the United States and is expected to significantly boost job creation in the region.

Collaborating with Adani Group, the planned AI hub will include the country's largest data center, featuring cutting-edge gigawatt-scale compute capacity and international subsea cabling. The project aims to create up to 6,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs, promoting economic activity through AI adoption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key government officials have welcomed the investment, which underscores India's growing role in the global tech landscape. The AI hub's establishment is expected to accelerate AI-driven innovation and contribute to various sectors, enhancing India's digital infrastructure.