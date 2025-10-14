Google's $15 Billion AI Leap in India: A Tech Revolution

Tech giant Google has pledged a historic $15 billion investment in India's Andhra Pradesh to construct an AI infrastructure hub. This venture, the largest of its kind outside the US, will feature a gigawatt-scale data centre in collaboration with Adani Group and Airtel.

Google's investment is anticipated to generate between 5,000 to 6,000 direct jobs and 20,000 to 30,000 overall jobs. The ambitious project in Visakhapatnam will employ clean energy and boasts a fiber-optic network, solidifying India's status in the global tech landscape.

In addition to Google, other American tech leaders like Amazon and Microsoft are expanding their data operations in India, underscoring the nation's burgeoning AI industry. Analysts forecast India's data centre market to exceed $100 billion by 2027.