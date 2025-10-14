Left Menu

Google's $15 Billion AI Leap in India: A Tech Revolution

Google announces a $15 billion investment to build an AI infrastructure hub in Andhra Pradesh, India. This project, in partnership with Adani Group and Airtel, will include a gigawatt-scale data centre, creating thousands of jobs and boosting India's data centre capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tech giant Google has pledged a historic $15 billion investment in India's Andhra Pradesh to construct an AI infrastructure hub. This venture, the largest of its kind outside the US, will feature a gigawatt-scale data centre in collaboration with Adani Group and Airtel.

Google's investment is anticipated to generate between 5,000 to 6,000 direct jobs and 20,000 to 30,000 overall jobs. The ambitious project in Visakhapatnam will employ clean energy and boasts a fiber-optic network, solidifying India's status in the global tech landscape.

In addition to Google, other American tech leaders like Amazon and Microsoft are expanding their data operations in India, underscoring the nation's burgeoning AI industry. Analysts forecast India's data centre market to exceed $100 billion by 2027.

