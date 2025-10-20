AWS Outage Disrupts Major Global Services

A global outage of Amazon's AWS cloud services on Monday led to significant disruptions across popular apps including Fortnite and Snapchat, causing connectivity issues in various sectors worldwide. Companies reported increased error rates and latencies immediately following the outage.

AWS, which offers on-demand computing and data storage services, is a critical backbone for many companies, and the disruption highlights the risks of centralized cloud services. In response to inquiries, AWS guided stakeholders to check its status page for updates, while Amazon did not provide additional comments.

The outage impacted major financial platforms like Venmo, gaming platforms such as Roblox, and even British companies like Lloyd Bank. Many other digital services from Prime Video to Uber's rival Lyft also went offline as a result of the AWS issue, according to data from tracking websites.

