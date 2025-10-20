Left Menu

AWS Outage Disrupts Major Global Services

An AWS outage on Monday caused widespread disruption, affecting multiple popular apps and companies worldwide. The incident resulted in increased error rates and connectivity issues, impacting industries from banking to gaming. AWS is working on recovery while the global tech community grapples with the outage's ripple effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:19 IST
AWS Outage Disrupts Major Global Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A global outage of Amazon's AWS cloud services on Monday led to significant disruptions across popular apps including Fortnite and Snapchat, causing connectivity issues in various sectors worldwide. Companies reported increased error rates and latencies immediately following the outage.

AWS, which offers on-demand computing and data storage services, is a critical backbone for many companies, and the disruption highlights the risks of centralized cloud services. In response to inquiries, AWS guided stakeholders to check its status page for updates, while Amazon did not provide additional comments.

The outage impacted major financial platforms like Venmo, gaming platforms such as Roblox, and even British companies like Lloyd Bank. Many other digital services from Prime Video to Uber's rival Lyft also went offline as a result of the AWS issue, according to data from tracking websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025