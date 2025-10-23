Microsoft's Copilot Enhancements: AI Evolution in Browser Space

In a strategic move to fortify its AI capabilities, Microsoft on Thursday announced a suite of new features for its digital assistant, Copilot. These enhancements include advanced collaboration tools and better integration with popular applications such as Outlook and Google, positioning Copilot as a formidable player in the competitive AI landscape.

Leading AI service providers, including Anthropic and OpenAI, continue to refine their models, seeking to capture a significant share of the flourishing AI market. Microsoft's Copilot now offers users enhanced functionality, like reasoning over web content in the Edge browser, summarizing information, and even taking direct actions such as booking hotels, pending necessary permissions.

The rollout also introduced an avatar named "Mico," designed to infuse conversations with expressive animations and color changes, complementing Copilot's comprehensive feature set. These updates, live in the U.S., aim to chip away at Google Chrome's dominance, offering collaborative spaces for up to 32 people and improving responses to health-related inquiries by leveraging credible sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)