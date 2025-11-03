Norway's Steady Interest Rate: An Economic Perspective

In a widely anticipated move, Norway's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4.00% during the upcoming monetary policy meeting, according to a Reuters poll. This decision follows a 25 basis point cut in September, as Norges Bank remains cautious about further reductions.

Amid a modest decline in core inflation to 3.0% in September, a slightly lower rate than August's 3.1%, the central bank still sees this as above the 2.0% target, allowing them a buffer for further evaluations. Wage inflation continues to rise, which the bank is monitoring closely while considering future cuts.

Analysts like DNB Markets predict that the next move will not occur until June 2026, with other brokerages such as Nordea Markets and Handelsbanken echoing the sentiment of steady communication and policy from Norges Bank in the near term.

