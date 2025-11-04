China's Powerful Push: Subsidizing Data Centers Amid Energy Strain

China is stepping up its support for major data centers by slashing energy bills by up to 50%, according to a report by the Financial Times. The move aims to aid tech giants like ByteDance and Tencent, which have faced soaring electricity costs in the wake of new Beijing regulations banning the purchase of Nvidia AI chips.

Citing sources familiar with the situation, the Financial Times states that local governments are amplifying incentives to offset the increased expenses these companies are experiencing. This initiative marks a strategic effort to bolster the competitiveness of China's technology sector amid shifting regulatory landscapes.

Although Reuters has not independently verified this report, the implications of such subsidies could significantly impact the operational costs for China-based technology firms, ensuring they remain competitive on a global scale despite regulatory challenges.