Lemnisk: Revolutionizing Customer Data with a Secure, Composable Approach

Lemnisk, a leading Customer Data Platform, has completed a secondary transaction with Bajaj Financial Securities. This marks an important milestone for Lemnisk's secure, composable CDP solutions. Founded by industry veterans, Lemnisk enables enterprises to unify data silos and fuel AI models, thereby enhancing personalized customer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:51 IST
Lemnisk, a top-tier Customer Data Platform (CDP) known for tailored customer engagement, recently completed a significant secondary transaction with Bajaj Financial Securities, part of the renowned Bajaj Finserv group. This move highlights Lemnisk's growing market influence in delivering secure and composable real-time CDPs for large enterprises.

Founded by Praveen DS, Rinku Ghosh, and Subra Krishnan, Lemnisk aims to consolidate fragmented data across systems, culminating in informed, advanced AI-driven strategies. For sectors where scale, trust, and personalization are pivotal, Lemnisk emerges as a cornerstone for gaining a competitive edge.

Sam Subramaniam from Bajaj Finserv emphasizes the transformative impact of Customer Data Platforms in enterprise operations. With Lemnisk's security-first framework, enterprises can achieve significant innovation. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv's diverse financial services aim to fortify financial resilience among millions, further accentuated by ongoing technological innovations and social impact initiatives like their CPBFI program.

