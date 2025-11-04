Unlocking AI Potential: Celonis' Process Intelligence Revolution

On Tuesday, Celonis highlighted that effective 'enterprise AI' deployment requires understanding the business context and seamless integration with existing systems, powered by process intelligence. The German company's annual Celosphere 2025 event showcased how their platform benefits customers such as Mercedes-Benz Group and Vinmar, enabling measurable business outcomes.

During his keynote at the event, Alex Rinke, Celonis co-CEO and co-founder, emphasized that enterprise AI is a strategic practice that integrates operational intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI. Despite its promise, AI has yet to demonstrate its full potential, with only about 11 per cent of companies currently achieving measurable benefits from AI projects.

Celonis has announced a partnership with Databricks, leveraging 'Delta Sharing' for live data integration, thus facilitating operational AI deployment. Carsten Thoma, Celonis president, projected a future where enterprise operations are AI-driven. Together, these efforts promise to transform business operations, utilizing the Celonis platform to create a living digital twin.