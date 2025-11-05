TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation
Tata Consultancy Services has extended its 18-year collaboration with ABB to enhance the firm's digital infrastructure using AI-driven IT operations. The renewed partnership focuses on modernizing ABB's systems and improving efficiency, while supporting ABB's growth in electrification and automation using a data-driven, cloud-first approach.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the extension of its 18-year partnership with ABB, aiming to implement AI-driven IT operations to modernize the Swiss company's digital infrastructure.
The collaboration is set to operationalize ABB's Future Hosting Model, a next-generation modular IT infrastructure designed to streamline systems and promote efficiency.
This extension will support ABB's growth in electrification and automation, with TCS providing a flexible managed services platform tailored to ABB's business integration needs, significantly reducing the company's carbon footprint through innovative, cloud-based solutions.
