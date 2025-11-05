TCS and ABB Extend AI Partnership to Drive IT Innovation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the extension of its 18-year partnership with ABB, aiming to implement AI-driven IT operations to modernize the Swiss company's digital infrastructure.

The collaboration is set to operationalize ABB's Future Hosting Model, a next-generation modular IT infrastructure designed to streamline systems and promote efficiency.

This extension will support ABB's growth in electrification and automation, with TCS providing a flexible managed services platform tailored to ABB's business integration needs, significantly reducing the company's carbon footprint through innovative, cloud-based solutions.