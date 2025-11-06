Left Menu

Starbucks Struggles: Baristas Gear Up for Possible Strike Amid High-Traffic Holiday Season

Unionized Starbucks baristas are preparing for a potentially extensive strike ahead of the busy holiday season, pushing for better pay and working conditions. The union blames the company for stalled negotiations, while Starbucks claims it already offers competitive job conditions. Both parties express willingness to resume talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:08 IST
Starbucks baristas, represented by Starbucks Workers United, have voted to authorize an open-ended strike just as the coffee giant enters its high-traffic holiday season. The union's announcement came on Wednesday, noting that if a contract is not finalized by November 13, strike actions could affect more than 25 cities.

Negotiations reached a standstill late last year, with both Starbucks and the union accusing each other of halting progress. Starbucks Workers United has filed over 1,000 charges with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the company of unfair labor practices. Meanwhile, Starbucks asserts that about 9,500 workers, representing 4% of its cafe workforce, are part of the union.

Michelle Eisen, a union spokesperson and former Starbucks employee of 15 years, criticized the company for its actions, cautioning that continuous stonewalling could halt business operations. Starbucks maintained that any agreement must reflect the current benefits offered, which they claim are among the best in retail.

