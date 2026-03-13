Left Menu

U.S. Launches Broad Investigation into Global Forced Labor Practices

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced Section 301 probes into 60 economies for alleged failures to tackle forced labor practices. The move follows the Supreme Court's ruling against global tariffs. Investigations target import restrictions on goods produced with forced labor affecting U.S. workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 07:54 IST
U.S. Launches Broad Investigation into Global Forced Labor Practices

The U.S. Trade Representative's office has initiated Section 301 investigations into 60 economies over alleged unaddressed forced labor practices. This move is part of the Trump administration's strategy to reapply tariff measures globally after the Supreme Court ruled against existing tariffs on February 20.

Notable on the list of nations under scrutiny are key U.S. trade partners, including Australia, Canada, the EU, Britain, Israel, India, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with China and Russia also featured. Previously, Trump implemented a 10% tariff for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 post-Supreme Court decision.

The U.S. has already restricted certain imports from China's Xinjiang region under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The U.S. accuses China of running labor camps for Uyghur and other Muslim groups, a charge Beijing denies. The administration aims to conclude these inquiries before the temporary tariffs expire in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

