Sennheiser Momentum 4: A Retro-Modern Icon Celebrating 80 Years
Sennheiser introduces a limited-edition version of its acclaimed Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, blending retro-inspired design with top-notch audio. Maintaining its signature sound, the 80th Anniversary Edition features vibrant yellow accents. While primarily an aesthetic update, it continues to offer remarkable comfort, exceptional sound, and impressive battery life.
Sennheiser has unleashed a special edition of its already celebrated Momentum 4 Wireless headphones to mark its 80th anniversary. Known for their minimalist appeal, the new version takes a bold step with retro-inspired vibrant yellow accents, bringing a fresh look without altering the much-loved audio quality.
While the left earcup bursts with a 'Throwie-style' design, symbolizing music's transformative power, the right showcases dynamic sound waves, maintaining the brand's impeccable technical precision. The design reflects a deliberate flashiness, reminiscent of classic audio gear, while the celebrated sound profile remains untouched.
This limited-edition offers an outstanding 60-hour battery life with active noise cancellation, striking the perfect balance for discerning audiophiles. Priced at INR 25,990, it's a stellar choice for those seeking standout looks paired with high-quality sound. Despite no technical upgrades, this edition is a visual tribute to Sennheiser's legacy.