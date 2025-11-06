Left Menu

Sennheiser Momentum 4: A Retro-Modern Icon Celebrating 80 Years

Sennheiser introduces a limited-edition version of its acclaimed Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, blending retro-inspired design with top-notch audio. Maintaining its signature sound, the 80th Anniversary Edition features vibrant yellow accents. While primarily an aesthetic update, it continues to offer remarkable comfort, exceptional sound, and impressive battery life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:35 IST
Sennheiser Momentum 4: A Retro-Modern Icon Celebrating 80 Years
Image courtesy: Sennheiser. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sennheiser has unleashed a special edition of its already celebrated Momentum 4 Wireless headphones to mark its 80th anniversary. Known for their minimalist appeal, the new version takes a bold step with retro-inspired vibrant yellow accents, bringing a fresh look without altering the much-loved audio quality.

While the left earcup bursts with a 'Throwie-style' design, symbolizing music's transformative power, the right showcases dynamic sound waves, maintaining the brand's impeccable technical precision. The design reflects a deliberate flashiness, reminiscent of classic audio gear, while the celebrated sound profile remains untouched.

This limited-edition offers an outstanding 60-hour battery life with active noise cancellation, striking the perfect balance for discerning audiophiles. Priced at INR 25,990, it's a stellar choice for those seeking standout looks paired with high-quality sound. Despite no technical upgrades, this edition is a visual tribute to Sennheiser's legacy.

TRENDING

1
Spear Corps: Strengthening India's Eastern Frontier

Spear Corps: Strengthening India's Eastern Frontier

 India
2
Ayodhya Ganga Utsav: A Confluence of Culture and Conservation

Ayodhya Ganga Utsav: A Confluence of Culture and Conservation

 India
3
QatarEnergy Announces December Crude OSP Adjustments

QatarEnergy Announces December Crude OSP Adjustments

 Global
4
Court Denies Bail for West Bengal MLA in School Jobs Scam

Court Denies Bail for West Bengal MLA in School Jobs Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025