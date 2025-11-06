Sennheiser Momentum 4: A Retro-Modern Icon Celebrating 80 Years

Sennheiser has unleashed a special edition of its already celebrated Momentum 4 Wireless headphones to mark its 80th anniversary. Known for their minimalist appeal, the new version takes a bold step with retro-inspired vibrant yellow accents, bringing a fresh look without altering the much-loved audio quality.

While the left earcup bursts with a 'Throwie-style' design, symbolizing music's transformative power, the right showcases dynamic sound waves, maintaining the brand's impeccable technical precision. The design reflects a deliberate flashiness, reminiscent of classic audio gear, while the celebrated sound profile remains untouched.

This limited-edition offers an outstanding 60-hour battery life with active noise cancellation, striking the perfect balance for discerning audiophiles. Priced at INR 25,990, it's a stellar choice for those seeking standout looks paired with high-quality sound. Despite no technical upgrades, this edition is a visual tribute to Sennheiser's legacy.