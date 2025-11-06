Historic Fine Imposed for AI-Generated Images of Minors

In a groundbreaking decision, Spain's data protection agency has fined an individual for distributing AI-generated sexual images of minors using the real faces of children. This marks the first such financial penalty in Europe for this type of violation.

The infringement occurred when the offender used AI to manipulate images with faces of minors and circulated them in Almendralejo, Extremadura, as reported by Spanish media in September 2023.

Initially fined 2,000 euros, the penalty was reduced to 1,200 euros after the individual admitted to the wrongdoing and settled voluntarily, reinforcing the enforcement of the EU's data protection laws.

