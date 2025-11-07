In New Delhi, SEOAgency.in, a firm specializing in performance-based search engine optimization, has announced impressive statistics: a 91% client retention rate and a 93% client satisfaction rating in the past fiscal year. This achievement highlights its strategic approach to digital marketing tailored for growth and accountability.

By introducing its proprietary Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, SEOAgency.in is setting a new standard in the era of AI-driven searches. The framework offers advanced capabilities such as real-time search behavior mapping and keyword evolution modeling, crucial for sustaining visibility across traditional and emerging search platforms.

In addition to its core SEO services, the agency excels in media communications, securing placements in over 200 reputable publications. Looking ahead, SEOAgency.in plans to expand its technological offerings to better support enterprise customers, underscoring the integration of technology and strategic content in ethical SEO practices.

