India's AI Surge: A New Frontier in Technology

OpenAI's Oliver Jay has underlined India's remarkable rise in artificial intelligence adoption, citing a tripling in momentum over the past year. This surge is largely spurred by a young and dynamic population eager to embrace cutting-edge AI technologies.

Speaking at CNBC-TV18's Global Leadership Summit 2025, Jay emphasized India's leadership in AI deployment, highlighting a burgeoning sector among 18 to 24-year-olds. He praised India's engineering capabilities, which have influenced AI features like ChatGPT's study mode tailored to Indian students. To further accessibility, OpenAI has made ChatGPT Go free in India.

Recognizing India's strategic importance, OpenAI plans to launch an office in New Delhi. India is crucial not only as a market but as a collaborative partner in advancing global AI innovation and integration, making it ChatGPT's second-largest market following the United States.

