EU Probes Shein for Alleged Marketplace Violations

The European Commission is poised to meet with representatives of Shein after the French government raised concerns over the Chinese e-commerce giant's alleged marketplace activities. The French authorities have called for an investigation into reports that Shein was facilitating the sale of child-like sex dolls and banned weapons.

The Commission holds the authority to probe large online platforms seen violating the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). Under the DSA, platforms are mandated to collect and verify third-party seller information and ensure marketplace compliance.

A spokesperson from the Commission confirmed, "This afternoon, our Commission's services devoted to the DSA will engage with Shein representatives. We will evaluate the situation and determine potential subsequent actions under the DSA."

